Landale supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Pistons.

Landale put together a terrific game for the Grizzlies across the board. However, Zach Edey (ankle) is progressing and could return in the near future, limiting Landale's fantasy appeal for the long run.