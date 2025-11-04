default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Landale supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Pistons.

Landale put together a terrific game for the Grizzlies across the board. However, Zach Edey (ankle) is progressing and could return in the near future, limiting Landale's fantasy appeal for the long run.

More News