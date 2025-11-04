Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Records four steals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landale supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Pistons.
Landale put together a terrific game for the Grizzlies across the board. However, Zach Edey (ankle) is progressing and could return in the near future, limiting Landale's fantasy appeal for the long run.
