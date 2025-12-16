Landale racked up eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 121-103 win over the Clippers.

While Landale will not be starting again with the absence of Zach Edey (ankle), he did start to see an increased role again, playing at least 20 minutes in his last three appearances. While Santi Aldama was the one elevated to the starting lineup, Landale should get to see plently of opportunities at center.