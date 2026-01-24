default-cbs-image
Landale will start against the Pelicans on Friday.

The Australian big man will get the starting nod against New Orleans, pushing John Konchar to the second unit. As a starter this month (six games), Landale has averaged 11.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.7 minutes per contest.

