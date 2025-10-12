Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landale (rest) will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Hawks.
Landale will be in the first five after sitting out Wednesday's game against the Celtics for rest purposes. He came one point and three rebounds shy of a double-double in his last preseason outing Monday against the Pistons.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Suiting up vs. Atlanta•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: To rest Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Flirts with double-double in start•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Starting preseason opener•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Signed by Memphis•