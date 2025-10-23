Landale ended with 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 128-122 victory over the Pelicans.

With Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (knee) sidelined to begin the campaign, Landale started at center on Opening Night. He wasn't a token starter, playing at least one more minute than every reserve. Landale figures to see a reduced role when Edey and Clarke are back in action, but it's unclear when that'll be.