Landale (rest) will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Hawks, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Landale didn't play against the Celtics on Wednesday due to rest, but the big man will be available for this contest Saturday. Landale should see steady minutes in the rotation as frontcourt depth for the Grizzlies, but he isn't expected to be a starter even with Zach Edey (ankle) set to be sidelined for Opening Night.