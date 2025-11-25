Landale logged 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 125-115 loss to the Nuggets.

With Zach Edey (head) exiting the contest after playing just six minutes, Landale saw a significant uptick in playing time, logging a season high in minutes. The fifth-year center made the most of his minutes, tying his career-high mark in points and draining three triples for the second time on the campaign. He also led the Grizzlies in rebounds, securing his first double-double since Feb. 9 with the Rockets. Landale could step into a starting role in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans if Edey is forced to miss additional time.