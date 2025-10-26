Landale notched eight points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 victory over the Pacers.

Landale started his third consecutive game for the Grizz en route to grabbing a season-high eight rebounds. The 30-year-old veteran tied Santi Aldama to lead Memphis in rebounding, and it seems like the starting center job is his to lose as long as Zach Edey (ankle) remains sidelined.