default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Landale notched eight points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 victory over the Pacers.

Landale started his third consecutive game for the Grizzlies en route to grabbing a season-high eight rebounds. The 30-year-old veteran tied Santi Aldama to lead Memphis in rebounding, and it seems like the starting center job is his to lose as long as Zach Edey (ankle) remains sidelined.

More News