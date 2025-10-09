Grizzlies' Jock Landale: To rest Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landale isn't warming up for Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics, and he'll likely get the night off for rest purposes, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Landale was surprisingly absent from the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest, and it appears he'll get a rest day. Lawson Lovering will draw the start at center instead. Landale will likely return to action on Saturday against Atlanta.