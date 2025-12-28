site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Unlikely to play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Landale (calf) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Landale has gone from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's contest due to a sore right calf. If Landale winds up sitting, Christian Koloko would serve as the team's backup center once again.
