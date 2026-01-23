Landale (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Landale will shed his questionable tag due to personal reasons and suit up Friday. The big man has logged 20-plus minutes in each of his nine January appearances (six starts), during which he has averaged 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 25.7 minutes per tilt.