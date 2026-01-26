Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landale (personal) will not play Monday against Houston.
Landale has played a big role in recent outings, averaging 28.1 minutes per night over his last four games. Santi Aldama (knee) is questionable, so the Grizzlies could deploy some smaller lineup combinations with guys like GG Jackson and John Konchar picking up some extra minutes.
