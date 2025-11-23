default-cbs-image
Landale won't return to Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to neck soreness.

Landale won't play in the second half, and he'll finish with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across five minutes. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets.

