Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Won't return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landale won't return to Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to neck soreness.
Landale won't play in the second half, and he'll finish with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across five minutes. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets.
