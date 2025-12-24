Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Won't start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landale won't start against the Jazz on Tuesday.
Landale got the starting nod in Monday's loss to the Thunder but will come off the bench in favor of Santi Aldama on Tuesday. Landale has averaged 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 25.8 minutes per game in his last five outings off the bench.
