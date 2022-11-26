Konchar (calf) will play and start Friday's matchup against the Pelicans.
Konchar is joined by Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson and Steven Adams (illness) in the starting five. In 17 games Konchar has produced 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game.
