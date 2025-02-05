Konchar (shoulder) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Raptors.
Konchar has missed two of the Grizzlies' last three games but will play on Wednesday in Toronto. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 2.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41.5 percent from the field this season.
