Konchar (shoulder) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Raptors.

Konchar has missed two of the Grizzlies' last three games but will play on Wednesday in Toronto. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 2.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41.5 percent from the field this season.

