Konchar (quadricep) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Konchar will return from a one-game absence due to a left quad bruise. With the Grizzlies are still decimated by injuries heading into the second half of the season, Konchar could find himself back in a starting role Friday. He had started in each of his last 13 appearances, averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in 27.3 minutes while shooting 54 percent from the field.