Konchar will start Thursday's game versus the Magic, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Konchar continues to receive the nod when Desmond Bane (toe) gets the night off, which is the case again Thursday for injury management purposes. Konchar is averaging 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals over 27.9 minutes across 21 games as a starter, so there's some additional upside to his fantasy outlook Thursday.