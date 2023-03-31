Konchar is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Konchar missed Wednesday's game with a hip injury but was initially left off the injury report for Friday's matchup. However, he's back on the report again and is in danger of missing a second straight game. If he's sidelined, David Roddy and Luke Kennard would be candidates for a few extra minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Cleared for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Iffy against Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Grabs seven boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Modest production Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Loses minutes to Kennard•