Konchar will operate off the bench during Friday's matchup against the Suns, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Konchar will shift back to the bench with Desmond Bane back in action following a lengthy absence due to a toe injury. However, Bane is expected to operate under a minutes restriction, so Konchar should still see a sizable role off the bench. In eight games as a reserve, Konchar has averaged 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 23.6 minutes.