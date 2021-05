Konchar posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 win over the Mavericks.

Konchar posted a career-high 18 points during Tuesday's blowout win. He's shown an ability to put up solid numbers when given the opportunity, though opportunities like this rarely arrive. Per 36 minutes for his career, Konchar is averaging 10.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals.