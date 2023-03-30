Konchar (hip) will play during Friday's game versus the Clippers.

A handful of Grizzlies players rested during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, but they'll return, along with Konchar, for Friday's rematch. Konchar has been a steady part of the rotation all season but isn't known for his scoring, last reaching double figures on New Year's Day. Since then, he's averaged 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.7 minutes.