Konchar (illness) will play Thursday at Denver.
Konchar will return from a one-game absence due to illness for Thursday's tilt. With the Grizzlies already down Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (knee) while Ja Morant (illness) is questionable, Konchar could be thrust into a significantly larger role Thursday.
