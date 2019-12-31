Grizzlies' John Konchar: Comes back to Earth
Konchar registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Monday's 110-107 G League loss to Agua Caliente.
After averaging 21.5 points and 16.5 rebounds in his last two contests, Konchar produced a more typical game Monday, scoring a modest 10 points while adding eight assists. The 23-year-old has spent time up in the pros this year filling in as a reserve , though his fantasy production resides mainly in the G League in a starting role for the Hustle. Through 11 appearances, Konchar is averaging 13.2 points on 60.4 percent shooting along with 9.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over 28.9 minutes per game.
More News
