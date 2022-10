Konchar isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Konchar will unsurprisingly shift to a bench role with Dillon Brooks cleared to play. Konchar started the first three games of the 2022-23 season while Brooks recovered from a minor thigh injury, averaging 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 27.7 minutes.