Konchar chipped in nine points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 106-102 win over the Nets.

Jordan Goodwin was inactive for the Grizzlies, and the rotations in Memphis continue to be unpredictable. Konchar has been in and out of the lineup with various injuries, but his ability to contribute across the board gives him plenty of streaming appeal when the minutes are there.