Konchar is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to anterior triangle contusion.

Konchar may have picked up the injury during the Grizzlies' 114-106 loss to the Pelicans on Friday, when he tallied nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes. He has averaged 21.4 minutes per game over his last five outings, and that playing time will be absorbed by GG Jackson and Vince Williams, assuming Konchar is ruled out for Saturday's contest.