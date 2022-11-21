Konchar finished with 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 loss to the Nets.

Though Tyus Jones was the direct replacement in the starting five for the injured Ja Morant (ankle), the All-Star guard's absence allowed Konchar to take on more playmaking opportunities than usual. Konchar's fantasy value had already been the rise after he moved into the starting five last week in the wake of Desmond Bane (toe) suffering an injury that's expected to keep him out 2-to-3 weeks, and the loss of Morant should only further improve Konchar's outlook. The fourth-year player is now averaging 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest while starting each of the past four games.