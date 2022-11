Konchar finished Monday's game against the Celtics with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3PT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes.

Konchar did all of his damage from beyond the arc in this one. He tied his season-high in made triples with four, a mark he also hit in the season opener Oct. 19 against the Knicks. It's also worth noting that Konchar saw a slight uptick in playing time, logging 26 minutes for the first time since Oct. 31 when he started against Utah.