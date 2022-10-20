Konchar amassed 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 overtime win over the Knicks.

Getting the start at small forward with both Dillon Brooks (thigh) and Ziaire Williams (knee) unavailable, Konchar seized his opportunity and was one of three Grizzlies to record double-digit boards while leading the team in made three-pointers. The 26-year-old also delivered a surprise triple-double on the final day of last season, and Konchar appears to have the skills to make a fantasy impact when he gets the chance.