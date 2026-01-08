Grizzlies' John Konchar: Doubtful for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Konchar (thumb) is doubtful to play Friday versus the Thunder.
Konchar hasn't played since Dec. 7 as he's been recovering from thumb surgery, and while he'll likely remain on the inactive list for Friday's game, his being listed as "doubtful" can be considered a sign of progress. Check back for official word on Konchar's status closer to Friday's tip.
More News
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: To be evaluated in three weeks•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Undergoing thumb surgery•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Season-high 13 points in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Limited output in win•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Limited role continues•