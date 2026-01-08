default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Konchar (thumb) is doubtful to play Friday versus the Thunder.

Konchar hasn't played since Dec. 7 as he's been recovering from thumb surgery, and while he'll likely remain on the inactive list for Friday's game, his being listed as "doubtful" can be considered a sign of progress. Check back for official word on Konchar's status closer to Friday's tip.

More News