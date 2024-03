Konchar is doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to right heel soreness.

Konchar has seen plenty of playing time recently, averaging 6.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.2 minutes per game over his last six appearances. However, he's dealing with a heel injury that will likely prevent him from suiting up Monday. GG Jackson and Maozinha Pereira are candidates to see increased playing time for the shorthanded Grizzlies.