Konchar (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Konchar has a minimal role with the Grizzlies, but his expected unavailability is unfortunate for the team with so many injuries on the wings. Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia will likely have to log extended minutes Wednesday.
