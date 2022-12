Konchar is doubtful for Monday's game against the Heat due to right toe soreness.

Konchar was not previously on the injury report, making his doubtful designation incredibly concerning for his Monday status. He is joined by Jake LaRavia (foot), Ja Morant (ankle) and Ziare Williams (knee) as doubtful while Desmond Bane Itoe) and Jaren Jackson (injury management) are out. Expect Dillon Brooks, David Roddy and Tyus Jones to handle a large workload if Konchar sits.