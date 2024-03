Konchar is doubtful to play Sunday against the Thunder due to right ankle soreness.

Konchar has struggled with injuries from time to time, an issue that has caused him to miss 16 games already, and he seems in danger of adding another one to that list. If Konchar can't play Sunday, then the already-depleted Grizzlies would hand more minutes to Vince Williams, DeJon Jarreau and possibly Jake LaRavia.