Konchar will not start Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Konchar made a spot start with Desmond Bane on the sidelines but returns to the bench with Bane back in action Wednesday. He should still log a healthy role in this one, likely nearing or topping 20 minutes. Konchar enters the night averaging 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 22.2 minutes per game over his 13 bench appearances.