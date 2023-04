Konchar finished Wednesday's 138-131 overtime loss to the Pelicans with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes.

Konchar only logged 22 minutes off the bench, but he made the most of that playing time and finished with his first double-digit scoring outing since Jan. 1. That was an anomaly, though, and Konchar is expected to continue holding a minimal role off the bench going forward.