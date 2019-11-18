Konchar scored 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt) to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 36 minutes during Friday's 125-110 win over Stockton.

Back in the G League after a brief stint with the Grizzlies, Konchar provided an instant boost for the Hustle on Friday. He was prefect from beyond the arc, and his plus-26 net rating finished second only to Josh Jackson. Konchar could return to the Grizzlies at unspecified points during the season to provide depth, but odds are the bulk of his fantasy value resides down in the G League.