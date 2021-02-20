Konchar (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Friday in the Grizzlies' 109-95 win over the Pistons.

The Grizzlies were without one of their key wings in Dillon Brooks (thigh), but the returns of Desmond Bane (personal) and De'Anthony Melton (shoulder) from multi-game absences were enough to bump Konchar from the rotation. Brooks' eventual return will only push Konchar further down the pecking order on the wing. Before failing to see the court Friday, Konchar had appeared in six consecutive games, averaging 2.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 14.5 minutes.