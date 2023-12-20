Konchar finished Tuesday's 115-113 victory over the Pelicans with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and eight rebounds over 22 minutes.

Konchar grabbed eight boards during his 22 minutes of playing time. That's where the good news ends, as he failed to record anything outside of the rebound column. As the Grizzlies begin to get their key pieces back on the floor, Konchar is likely to see his role reduce. He has not been a fantasy-relevant asset to this point, meaning there is no reason to think anything will change moving forward.