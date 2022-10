Konchar ended Saturday's 124-123 loss to the Jazz with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes.

Remember when Konchar was a realistic target in 12-team leagues? Well, that time appears to have come and gone after he dropped a donut in the loss. While he does have a regular spot in the rotation, managers would be better served fixing their attention on someone with more upside.