Konchar totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 11 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Konchar failed to score for the third straight game, continuing his underwhelming start to the season. Despite the fact the Grizzlies are once again dealing with multiple injuries, Konchar has failed to make the most of his opportunities. To this point, he is averaging just 2.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game.