Konchar logged five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Konchar was barely noticeable in the loss, turning in easily his worst performance of the season. With Dillon Brooks upgraded to questionable for this game, his potential return to action could signal the end of fantasy relevance for Konchar. If you picked him up, he is worth holding until we get word on Brooks and whether he might return to the court vs. the Nets on Monday.