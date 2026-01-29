Konchar recorded eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Hornets.

The Grizzlies are very shorthanded these days, and Konchar was able to take advantage of his minutes Wednesday. He's trending up in deeper formats, posting averages of 2.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers in 21.7 minutes over his last three games.