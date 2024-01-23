Konchar contributed six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and five blocks across 28 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Raptors.

The 27-year-old guard made a surprising defensive impact as he started his third straight game. Konchar has been pressed into a significant role with Ja Morant (shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger) and Desmond Bane (ankle) all in street clothes, but his per-36 numbers during his career don't suggest that he can be a consistent contributor in blocks, and his lack of scoring limits his fantasy utility even when he does see big minutes.