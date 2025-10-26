Konchar racked up nine points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes in Saturday's 128-103 win over the Pacers.

Konchar didn't reach double figures but contributed across the board Saturday, stuffing the stat sheet with a combined five steals and blocks. The wing totaled just 16 minutes over the Grizzlies' first two games before logging 25 in this contest. While there's little path to cracking the starting lineup with promising second-year Jaylen Wells and stalwart Jaren Jackson entrenched at forward, Konchar has demonstrated he can provide valuable minutes when called upon.