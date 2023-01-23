Konchar notched zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over six minutes during Sunday's 112-110 loss to Phoenix.

Konchar barely saw the floor in the loss, continuing a trend that has seen him play fewer than 16 minutes in six straight games. While he has had some nice moments this season, he is simply too hard to trust, especially when the team is relatively healthy, as they are now.