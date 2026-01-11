Grizzlies' John Konchar: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Konchar (thumb) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Konchar will shed his questionable tag and return from a 14-game absence due to a torn UCL in his left thumb that required surgery. In 22 regular-season appearances thus far, the 29-year-old forward has averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 51.0 percent from the field in 13.0 minutes per tilt.
