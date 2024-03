Konchar (heel) is available for Friday's matchup with the Spurs.

Konchar originally drew a questionable tag, but he is feeling good enough to go after testing things out pregame. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload at shooting guard. The 28-year-old has averaged 6.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.0 triples across 31.8 minutes in his previous five games.